Lara Downes is joined this time by British singer/songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae and Theaster Gates, who is an author, professor, and founder of the Rebuild Foundation. The conversation takes place, fittingly, at the Sony Island Arts Bank, a repository of history of Black American arts and culture that Gates has created. It celebrates the historical texts and works and provides a counter-narrative to an “American story” that all too frequently was told only from the white perspective. They discuss the value of that preservation, and the importance of recognizing the accomplishments of today as the next chapter of history.

 

