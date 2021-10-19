

For decades KUSC has filled the airwaves of Southern California with inspiring, uplifting, relaxing classical music. From our studios in Downtown Los Angeles to the surrounding deserts, mountains, valleys, coastal areas, and on those long LA commutes, KUSC has brought calm and inspiration to hundreds of thousands of listeners each week. Over the years, KUSC has become a beloved cultural institution our listeners tell us they rely on daily.

For the station, October 24th marks a milestone: KUSC’s 75th anniversary!

