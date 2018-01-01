

Join KUSC and The Pasadena Symphony to usher in the New Year with Baroque Around the World on Saturday January 20th. Violinist Blake Pouliot performs Bach’s Concerto for Violin and Oboe with acclaimed soprano Sherezade Panthaki singing Cleopatra arias from Handel, Mattheson and more, all in the masterful hands of Conductor Nicholas McGegan. At Ambassador Auditorium with performances at 2 and 8 p.m. Meet KUSC’s John Van Driel at the 2 PM performance and receive a KUSC gift (while supplies last).

