

NPR’s From the Top heads to The Wallis on March 4, 7:30 p.m. to amplify and celebrate the amazing talents and voices of virtuosic young musicians from California and beyond with Guest Host Vijay Gupta. Heard weekly, Sunday at 6pm on Classical KUSC, From the Top combines serious music and informal interviews in a delightful and entertaining concert experience. On March 4, you can enjoy a behind-the-scenes look into how one of NPR’s most successful weekly music programs gets made. Learn more at thewallis.org.

