Classical KUSC is proud to partner with the LA Phil to present a series of summer concerts at the Hollywood Bowl. Join us all summer long as Gustavo Dudamel, the Phil, and superstar soloists bring you incredible music under the stars.
See what’s coming up below.
Tuesday, July 9: Carnival of the Animals
Tuesday, July 23: Dudamel Conducts Mahler’s 2nd
Tuesday, August 6: Mozart Requiem
Tuesday, August 13: Britain at the Bowl
Tuesday, August 27: Beethoven’s Ninth
Tuesday, September 3: Stravinsky’s Petrushka
Tuesday, September 10: Ravel with Thibaudet
KUSC Staff
