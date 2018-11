Everyone at KUSC is thinking about all those affected by the fires and wishing them well. In times like these, we band together to help our fellow communities in need. Cal Fire and the LAFD offer timely information regarding the state of fires in California. Cal Fire also has information regarding evacuation sites. If you’d like to help those affected by the fires, relief organizations include the American Red Cross, LAFD Foundation and CCF Wildfire Relief Fund.

Leave a Comment