Everyone at KUSC is thinking about all those affected by the fires and wishing them well. In times like these, we band together to help our fellow communities in need. If you’d like to help those affected by the fires, a Thomas Fire Fund has been created by the United Way of Ventura County, American Red Cross of Ventura County and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services. Donations can be made by texting UWVC to 41444, on United Way of Ventura County’s website or over the phone at 805-485-6288.

Updates on the fire are available from LA City Emergency Management Department, LA Fire Department, and Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Twitter feed.

