Photo of Vasily Petrenko and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra by Andy Paradise

January’s Classical KUSC Partner Show isRoyal Philharmonic Orchestra, Presented by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra performs three unique concerts with special guests Anne Akiko Meyers and Isata Kanneh-Mason, January eighteenth to twentieth at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Hear the popular works Scheherazade, Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, Clara Schumann’s Piano Concerto and the Brahms and Rachmaninoff second symphonies.  Vasily Petrenko conducts the concerts, which are presented by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County.

Click Here (or Here, or Here) to buy tickets…or enter for your chance to win tickets for the Jan 18th or January 19th Classical Partner Show here from KUSC!

