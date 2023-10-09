The LA Phil is as vibrant as Los Angeles, one of the world’s most open and dynamic cities. Led by Grammy®-winning symphonic and operatic conductor, Gustavo Dudamel, this internationally renowned orchestra harnesses the transformative power of live music to build community, foster intellectual and artistic growth, and nurture the creative spirit. In addition to Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil’s direction comes from a collaborative team of creative leaders, including the following remarkable artists: Zubin Mehta, Esa-Pekka Salonen, John Adams, Herbie Hancock, and Rodolfo Barra’ez
Join Classical KUSC and the LA Phil this season for NINE (9) great musical performances at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, one of the most acoustically sophisticated concert halls in the world!
An Alpine Symphony with Salonen
FRI OCT 27 – 8:00PM; SAT OCT 28 – 2:00PM; SUN OCT 29 – 2:00PM
Esa-Pekka Salonen returns to scale Strauss’ musical summit, and Nico Muhly plays with the scale of intervals in his violin concerto. More info here!
Photo: Los Angeles Philharmonic
Ortiz and Piazzolla with Dudamel
THU NOV 16 – 8:00PM; FRI NOV 17 – 8:00PM; SAT NOV 18 – 8:00PM; SUN NOV 19 – 2:00PM
Gustavo Dudamel leads Gabriela Ortiz’ ballet score inspired by the “Glitter Revolution,” and Leticia Moreno performs Piazzolla’s Four Seasons. Presented as part of the California Festival. More info here!
Beethoven Symphonies with Zubin Mehta
THU DEC 14 – 8:00PM; FRI DEC 15 – 11:00AM; SAT DEC 16 – 8:00PM; SUN DEC 17 – 2:00PM
Zubin Mehta shows Beethoven’s full gamut of emotions with the serene Pastoral and triumphant Eroica symphonies. More info here!
Mahler 6 with Dudamel
THU JAN 11 – 8:00PM; FRI JAN 12 – 11:00AM
Gustavo Dudamel leads Mahler’s emotionally complex “Tragic” Symphony. More info here!
Ravel and Adès
FRI FEB 9 – 8:00PM; SAT FEB 10 – 8:00PM; SUN FEB 11 – 2:00PM
A storm is brewing at Walt Disney Concert Hall with Ravel’s explosive La valse, a Tempest, and two artistic forces joined together once more. More info here!
Mälkki Conducts Brahms
FRI FEB 23 – 8:00PM; SAT FEB 24 – 8:00PM; SUN FEB 25 – 2:00PM
Grammy Award winner Daniil Trifonov leads the journey through Brahms’ monumental Piano Concerto No. 2. More info here!
Photo: Los Angeles Philharmonic
Prokofiev and Rachmaninoff
THU MAR 7 – 8:00PM; SAT MAR 9 – 8:00PM; SUN MAR 10 – 2:00PMDomingo Hindoyan leads Prokofiev’s celebratory Fifth, with star pianist Mao Fujita interpreting Rachmaninoff. More info here!
Elgar and Vaughan Williams
THU APR 4 – 8:00PM; SAT APR 6 – 8:00PM; SUN APR 7 – 2:00PM
A sharp contrast of resilience and hope from Vaughan Williams and despair from Elgar. More info here!
Photo: Los Angeles Philharmonic
Dudamel Leads Mozart and Strauss
THU MAY 2 – 8:00PM; FRI MAY 3 – 8:00PM; SAT MAY 4 – 8:00PM; SUN MAY 5 – 2:00PM
An “Impossible Dream” pairing of Gustavo Dudamel and Maria João Pires. More info here!