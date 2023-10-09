The LA Phil is as vibrant as Los Angeles, one of the world’s most open and dynamic cities. Led by Grammy®-winning symphonic and operatic conductor, Gustavo Dudamel, this internationally renowned orchestra harnesses the transformative power of live music to build community, foster intellectual and artistic growth, and nurture the creative spirit. In addition to Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil’s direction comes from a collaborative team of creative leaders, including the following remarkable artists: Zubin Mehta, Esa-Pekka Salonen, John Adams, Herbie Hancock, and Rodolfo Barra’ez

Join Classical KUSC and the LA Phil this season for NINE (9) great musical performances at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, one of the most acoustically sophisticated concert halls in the world!



Photo by Minna Hatinen

An Alpine Symphony with Salonen

FRI OCT 27 – 8:00PM; SAT OCT 28 – 2:00PM; SUN OCT 29 – 2:00PM

Esa-Pekka Salonen returns to scale Strauss’ musical summit, and Nico Muhly plays with the scale of intervals in his violin concerto. More info here!



Photo: Los Angeles Philharmonic

Ortiz and Piazzolla with Dudamel

THU NOV 16 – 8:00PM; FRI NOV 17 – 8:00PM; SAT NOV 18 – 8:00PM; SUN NOV 19 – 2:00PM

Gustavo Dudamel leads Gabriela Ortiz’ ballet score inspired by the “Glitter Revolution,” and Leticia Moreno performs Piazzolla’s Four Seasons. Presented as part of the California Festival. More info here!



Photo by Marco Brescia

Beethoven Symphonies with Zubin Mehta

THU DEC 14 – 8:00PM; FRI DEC 15 – 11:00AM; SAT DEC 16 – 8:00PM; SUN DEC 17 – 2:00PM

Zubin Mehta shows Beethoven’s full gamut of emotions with the serene Pastoral and triumphant Eroica symphonies. More info here!



Photo by Ryan Hunter

Mahler 6 with Dudamel

THU JAN 11 – 8:00PM; FRI JAN 12 – 11:00AM

Gustavo Dudamel leads Mahler’s emotionally complex “Tragic” Symphony. More info here!



Photo by Mathias Benguigui

Ravel and Adès

FRI FEB 9 – 8:00PM; SAT FEB 10 – 8:00PM; SUN FEB 11 – 2:00PM

A storm is brewing at Walt Disney Concert Hall with Ravel’s explosive La valse, a Tempest, and two artistic forces joined together once more. More info here!



Photo by Chris Lee

Mälkki Conducts Brahms

FRI FEB 23 – 8:00PM; SAT FEB 24 – 8:00PM; SUN FEB 25 – 2:00PM

Grammy Award winner Daniil Trifonov leads the journey through Brahms’ monumental Piano Concerto No. 2. More info here!



Photo: Los Angeles Philharmonic

Prokofiev and Rachmaninoff

THU MAR 7 – 8:00PM; SAT MAR 9 – 8:00PM; SUN MAR 10 – 2:00PMDomingo Hindoyan leads Prokofiev’s celebratory Fifth, with star pianist Mao Fujita interpreting Rachmaninoff. More info here!



Photo by Anoush Abrar

Elgar and Vaughan Williams

THU APR 4 – 8:00PM; SAT APR 6 – 8:00PM; SUN APR 7 – 2:00PM

A sharp contrast of resilience and hope from Vaughan Williams and despair from Elgar. More info here!



Photo: Los Angeles Philharmonic

Dudamel Leads Mozart and Strauss

THU MAY 2 – 8:00PM; FRI MAY 3 – 8:00PM; SAT MAY 4 – 8:00PM; SUN MAY 5 – 2:00PM

An “Impossible Dream” pairing of Gustavo Dudamel and Maria João Pires. More info here!

