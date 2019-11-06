

All photos by David G. Marks

On Sunday, June 2nd, KUSC shared the joy of live classical music with nearly 2,000 Orange County kids and their grown-ups at our first KUSC Kids Discovery Day at the Bowers Museum. A stellar string quartet from Orange County Youth Symphony set the tone for the day, while ensembles from Pacific Symphony, Pacific Chorale, Orange County School of the Arts, Cal State Fullerton University Singers, and Pacific Symphony Youth Quartet filled the Norma Kershaw Auditorium.









Backhausdance mesmerized a crowd of hundreds in the John M. Lee Court with their modern dance adaptation of The Planets by Gustav Holst. Meanwhile, in the lobby, Brian Lauritzen, John Van Driel, and Jennifer Miller hosted a live KUSC broadcast from 9am to 1pm, interviewing some of Orange County’s top arts leaders along with some talented teens.







In addition to the live music and dance, children enjoyed mask-making with South Coast Repertory, exploring the anatomy of a violin with experts from Thomas Metzler violins, and making their own singing puppets with members of Pacific Chorale. The Bowers arts and crafts tables included a highly popular face-painting station, and Philharmonic Society of Orange County’s instrument petting zoo was a favorite stop throughout the day. KUSC’s first Kids Discovery Day in Orange County was a team effort, with the partnership of the Bowers Museum and the longtime support of the Philharmonic Society as well as nearly all the major arts groups in the County. The reviews are in, and they’re all raves!

“We were thrilled to be part of yesterday’s events – and it was a thrill to participate in a community engagement program which included all of the major music organizations in Orange County – this is a rare event. And what a success it was!” – Maria Lazarova, Dean of Arts, Orange County School of the Arts

“Thank you for inviting us to be a part of such a special event! The students loved singing for you and the assembled audience!” -Robert Istad, Professor of Music, Director of Choral Studies, Cal State Fullerton; Artistic Director, Pacific Chorale

“A big thanks to you and your entire extended team for filling the museum with so many happy sounds and sights.” -Kelly Bishop, Bowers Museum

“Congratulations on a great Kids Discovery Day yesterday! SCR enjoyed being a part of it!” -Bil Schroeder, South Coast Repertory

“Thank you for the opportunity to share some of Orange County’s best youth musicians!” -Cathy Olinger, Ensemble Coordinator, Orange County Youth Symphony

We look forward to seeing you at the next KUSC Kids Discovery Day! Keep your eyes peeled for details.

