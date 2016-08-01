

Photos by Lenny Gonzalez

Classical KUSC brings its greatly popular Kids Discovery Day to the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana on Sunday, June 2nd from 10am to 3pm. This lively children’s music festival, presented for the first time in Orange County with the support of the Philharmonic Society, features wall-to-wall music and dance performances, an instrument petting zoo, arts and crafts, and even a chance to learn the anatomy of a violin at a Thomas Metzler Violin Shop workbench. KUSC will be broadcasting live from the museum’s south entry hall until 1pm. Come say hi to hosts Brian Lauritzen, John Van Driel and Jennifer Miller!





Children are free; Adults receive a $3 discount on admission to the museum.

Concert performances in the beautiful Norma Kershaw Auditorium will feature artists from the Pacific Symphony, Pacific Chorale, Orange County School of the Arts, Backhaus Dance, and Cal State Fullerton. Children and their grown-ups will also be serenaded outdoors in the historic Margaret and Cleo Key Courtyard by ensembles from the Pacific Symphony Youth Orchestra and Orange County Youth Symphony.



We hope to see you at the inaugural KUSC Kids Discovery Day in Orange County Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 10am to 3:00pm!

