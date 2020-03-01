

Classical KUSC presents its greatly popular KUSC Kids Discovery Day Sunday, April 5 from 10am to 3pm at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. This second annual children’s music festival at the beloved Orange County landmark features wall-to-wall music and dance performances, an instrument petting zoo, arts and crafts, and even a chance to “Be a KUSC DJ”, with coaching from your favorite KUSC hosts. Children will also enjoy singing and choreography lessons from the pros, making their own singing puppets, face-painting, and checking out how violins are made with a professional luthier at our Violin Anatomy 101 table. Meet KUSC hosts Alan Chapman, Jennifer Miller, and Brian Lauritzen!





The Museum is offering special discounts for the event: general admission is free for kids 17 and under, and $10 for adults. Santa Ana residents and Bowers museum members are free.

Concert performances in the beautiful John Lee Court and Norma Kershaw Auditorium will include ensembles from the Pacific Symphony, Pacific Chorale, Orange County School of the Arts, Backhaus Dance, Orange County Youth Symphony. You’ll also be serenaded outdoors in the courtyard by a wind ensemble from the Orange County School of the Arts, and Orange County’s own renowned All-American Boys Chorus, conducted by Wesley C. Martin.





Don’t miss KUSC Kids Discovery Day at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana Sunday, April 5 from 10am to 3:00pm!