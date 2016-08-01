

Join us and your fellow listeners for the second annual KUSC Kids Discovery Day at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County on Sunday, April 8, 10a-3p! There’ll be activities all day including live performances, interactive musical games designed just for kids, and a live broadcast featuring KUSC hosts. Plus, kids get in free and adults receive a discount just by mentioning KUSC! Find out more about KUSC’s Kids Discovery Day below!



Spend the day exploring the Natural History Museum and enjoy unique family-friendly activities including an LA Philharmonic instrument petting zoo, arts and crafts with LA Opera, and a special puppet show in the museum’s historic Rotunda. Live musical performances throughout the day will reverberate through the picturesque North American Mammal Hall, ranging from arias by LA Opera singers, the Street Symphony Mariachi Ensemble, and groups from LA Chamber Orchestra, Inner City Youth Orchestra of LA, the Colburn School, LAMusArt, Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles, and A Place Called Home.

In addition to musical activities and performances, KUSC will be broadcasting live from 9:30a-1pm in a lobby adjacent to the Dueling Dinos Foyer. Meet popular KUSC hosts Alan Chapman, Brian Lauritzen, John Van Driel, Duff Murphy and Gail Eichenthal!



As a special offer on Discovery Day, kids under 18 are admitted to the museum for free, and adults receive $3 off each admission. Reserve in advance and skip the lines! Just click here to get your advance tickets.

In addition, for a limited time only, the Natural History Museum is offering KUSC listeners an exclusive 10% discount on any membership level. Find out more.

Hope to see you Sunday April 8th at the Natural History Museum of L.A. County, 10a-3p!

