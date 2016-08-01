Join us for KUSC Nights at Pacific Symphony.

Classical KUSC is partnering with Pacific Symphony to present a series of three Friday-night concerts designed to be fun and enjoyable while at the same time, deepening your understanding of the music. Each evening will be hosted by a KUSC host who will guide you through the program. On October 26, Alan Chapman hosts Bernstein: Crossing Boundaries, on February 1, Brian Lauritzen hosts Scheherazade, and on March 22, John Van Driel hosts Mendelssohn’s “Italian” Symphony. Find out more about these performances below.

Bernstein: Crossing Boundaries

October 26, 2018, 8pm

Hosted by Alan Chapman, the 90-minute concert, Bernstein: Crossing Boundaries, will explore how Bernstein’s music crosses the boundaries between Classical and Jazz, Sacred and Secular, Opera and Broadway. There will be no intermission and concertgoers are encouraged to gather on the Plaza after the concert for more music and conversation.

Scheherazade

February 1, 2019, 8pm.

Inspired by the legendary folk stories of “A Thousand and One Nights, “Scheherazade” tells the story of a beautiful young bride who must use her charm as a storyteller to save herself from the wrath of a jealous sultan. Also featured are Bernstein’s “Slava!” and Shostakovich’s high voltage Cello Concerto No. 1 — both written for legendary cellist Mstislav Rostropovich.

Mendelssohn’s “Italian” Symphony

March 22, 2019, 8pm

Inspired by his travels to Venice, Rome, Bologna and Florence, Mendelssohn’s symphony evokes imagery of Mediterranean sunshine, famous architecture and the rustic landscapes that make Italy so iconic. And be inspired by an arrangement of the slow movement from Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 16 and Bruch’s profoundly virtuosic Violin Concerto.

