Classical KUSC is partnering with Pacific Symphony to present a series of Friday-night concerts designed to be fun and enjoyable while at the same time, deepening your understanding of the music. Each evening will be hosted by a KUSC host who will guide you through the program.

Right now, you can win tickets to all three performances! Winners will receive tickets to:

Tchaikovsky’s “Pathétique” Symphony on October 18th.

Drama unfolds with Tchaikovsky’s deeply passionate Symphony No. 6 and Ravel’s virtuosic gypsy rhapsody, “Tzigane,” featuring concertmaster Dennis Kim. Earlier in the evening, you’ll embark on an exploration of the brilliant compositions from legendary film composer John Williams, who is responsible for linking Carl to Pacific Symphony.

Beethoven’s Seventh on December 6th.

More than two centuries after its wildly successful premiere, Beethoven’s Seventh remains a work you simply must experience live. Also featured is another premiere: a tribute to Maestro St.Clair from Academy Award-winning composer, Elliot Goldenthal. And Vadym Kholodenko, winner of the prestigious Van Cliburn competition, joins with an electrifying performance of Prokofiev’s demanding Piano Concerto No. 3.

Yang Plays Rachmaninoff on May 8th.

Schumann’s Symphony No. 4 is a work that leads you from gorgeous melodies to unforgettable themes, all without pause. Earlier in the evening, piano phenom Joyce Yang dazzles with Rachmaninoff’s tour-de-force of the keyboard, Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

