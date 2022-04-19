

Classical California KUSC is proud to be a part of the largest literary event in the nation: The LA Times Festival of Books!

Visit us at booth 533, under the USC Friends and Neighbors area near McCarthy Quad, as we celebrate community, local talent, art, and music!

Activities include:

• Meet-and-Greet Classical California KUSC hosts

• “Anatomy of a Violin 101” with Metzler Violin Shop

• “Be a Classical California KUSC Deejay”

• Musical performances

• Live book readings

• Giveaways

• And much much more!

The Festival of Books will be held at the beautiful USC campus! Find more details about the Festival of Books here.

Join us April 23-24, 2022! We hope to see you there!