Classical California KUSC is proud to be a part of the largest literary event in the nation: The LA Times Festival of Books!

Visit us at booth 533, under the USC Friends and Neighbors area near McCarthy Quad, as we celebrate community, local talent, art, and music!

Activities include:

• Meet-and-Greet Classical California KUSC hosts
• “Anatomy of a Violin 101” with Metzler Violin Shop
• “Be a Classical California KUSC Deejay”
• Musical performances
• Live book readings
• Giveaways
• And much much more!

The Festival of Books will be held at the beautiful USC campus! Find more details about the Festival of Books here.

Join us April 23-24, 2022! We hope to see you there!

KUSC Staff
KUSC Staff

Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 60 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.