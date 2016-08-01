Making music has never been easier…or more fun!… With Moodles!

What is a “Moodle”? It’s a free mobile app developed by KUSC that makes it fun and easy to create and share “musical doodles” with friends — no real instruments required! You record it, we animate it. Have fun making music with the first digital audio-visual instrument of its kind. Play musical games on Moodles, get social, and share your compositions with friends and family. Download Moodles for free on iTunes or learn more.