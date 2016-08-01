Making music has never been easier…or more fun!… With Moodles!

What is a “Moodle”? It’s a free mobile app developed by KUSC that makes it fun and easy to create and share “musical doodles” with friends — no real instruments required! You record it, we animate it. Have fun making music with the first digital audio-visual instrument of its kind. Play musical games on Moodles, get social, and share your compositions with friends and family. Download Moodles for free on iTunes or learn more.

Download Moodles

 

 

Once a small student-run station broadcasting
from the University of Southern California
campus, KUSC is now the largest and most
listened to public radio and non-profit classical
music station in the United States.