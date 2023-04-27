

Classical California KUSC’s Gail Eichenthal will host the event.

Music has the power to make us calm, heal our pain, literally change our brains. That’s according to the latest in neuroscience research.

On Thursday, June 1st, Classical California KUSC and the USC Brain and Creativity Institute present Music on the Brain — a panel discussion hosted by Gail Eichenthal and featuring some of the world’s leading researchers in this fast-changing field (including Professors Antonio Damasio, Beatriz Ilari, and Assal Habibi), followed by a chamber music concert by students from the USC Thornton School of Music.

The research team will discuss how learning music accelerates brain development and how music has the power to heal and enhance well-being across the lifespan.

Music on the Brain: A Collaboration between KUSC and the USC Brain and Creativity Institute takes place Thursday afternoon, June 1st at 4pm in the state-of-the-art acoustics of Camilleri Hall on the USC Campus. Stay tuned – tickets go on sale soon.