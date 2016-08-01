

Open your ears. Ignite your spirit. The 72nd Ojai Music Festival, June 7th to 10th, explores the music of Ligeti, Kurtag, Bartok, and Ravel, and premieres new staged works created by trailblazing violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja as music director. Enjoy outdoor concerts and free community events in the renewed Ojai Valley, along with musical innovators the JACK Quartet, the Mahler Chamber Orchestra, sopranos Ah Young Hong, Kiera Duffy, and others. For more information, visit OjaiFestival.org.

