

Photo courtesy of Los Angeles Master Chorale

December’s Classical KUSC Partner Show is Handel’s Messiah, performed by Los Angeles Master Chorale, Sunday, December 19th, at the Walt Disney Concert Hall!

Almost three centuries after its debut, Handel’s Messiah still “strikes like a thunderbolt,” as Mozart put it. The Messiah, with its dramatic arias and rousing choruses, sweeps us up in the mystery of the nativity, and you can hear it like never before on December 19 at Walt Disney Concert Hall with the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Click here to buy tickets

