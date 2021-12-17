

Photo courtesy of olgakern.com

January’s Classical KUSC Partner Show is with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and pianist Olga Kern, presented by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County, Friday, January 14tth, at Costa Mesa’s Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.

Hear Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances and Britten’s Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes, along with Tchaikovsky’s iconic Piano Concerto No. 1



