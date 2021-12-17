Photo courtesy of olgakern.com
January’s Classical KUSC Partner Show is with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and pianist Olga Kern, presented by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County, Friday, January 14tth, at Costa Mesa’s Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.
Hear Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances and Britten’s Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes, along with Tchaikovsky’s iconic Piano Concerto No. 1
Click here to buy tickets or enter for your chance to win tickets here from KUSC:
