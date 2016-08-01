

Ever Dreamed of Performing on the Hollywood Bowl Stage? Now you can make that dream a reality. The LA Phil and Ray Chen present Play With Ray, a skill-based competition that pits you against musicians from around the world for a chance to perform Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins in D minor on stage at the Hollywood Bowl with Ray Chen and the LA Phil. With the sheet music, suggested bowings, and a recording of Ray and the LA Phil all waiting for you on the Play With Ray website, you have everything you need to practice your part. Then, when you’re ready, you can record and submit your performance.

The LA Phil is flying the top three finalists out to Los Angeles to play violin with Ray in person. They’ll also attend masterclasses and concerts – and one grand-prize winner will join Ray and the LA Phil on stage at the Hollywood Bowl on August 8.

Submit your application at hollywoodbowl.com/playwithray. But hurry, the deadline for entries is May 1.

