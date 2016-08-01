The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order due to the approach of a rainstorm the National Weather Service forecast to be capable of producing debris flows in Santa Barbara County below burn areas. The evacuation order is in effect starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 15. This evacuation order applies to debris flow risk areas below the Sherpa, Whittier and Thomas fires burn areas. Go to the evacuation order map posted on www.ReadySBC.org for specific evacuation order locations. The storm is expected to subside Tuesday night, another storm of similar intensity is expected to arrive Wednesday evening. More information is available here.