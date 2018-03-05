

This evening, our internet service provider is undergoing disruptive maintenance. To minimize outages and keep the KUSC stream going, we are switching to a backup feed as necessary. If the stream cuts out for you, you may need to refresh the website, app, or other streaming device and a new connection should start shortly thereafter. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause though we hope it’s minimal. If you are experiencing further trouble listening, you can learn more about other ways to listen to KUSC here.