

The Libbey Bowl at Ojai Music Festival | Photo by David Bazemore

Founded in 1947, the Ojai Music Festival is a singular experience unlike any other in the world of the arts. Taking place over four days each June, the Festival’s signature is the substantial artistic freedom given to each annual music director. For 2019 that role will be filled by Barbara Hannigan, who first came on the scene as a dynamic soprano and has also become known as an inventive conductor. At this year’s festival, she’ll both conduct—notably a semi-staged production of Stravinsky’s neoclassical opera The Rake’s Progress—and perform in pieces by Schoenberg, Gérard Grisey, and John Zorn. Learn more at ojaifestival.org.



2019 Ojai Music Festival Music Director Barbara Hannigan | Photo by Marco Borggreve

For your chance to win a pair of Ojai Music Festival 4-day Series Passes, June 6th thru the 9th, fill out the form below!

Big Ticket First Name *

Last Name *

Email Address *

Phone Number *

Address *

City *

State *

Zip Code *

Sign me up for the KUSC Newsletter I'd love to receive news and notes about KUSC each week

CAPTCHA

Leave a Comment