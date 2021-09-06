

Ojai Music Festival

September 16 – 19, 2021

A reunion. A celebration. A Homecoming. Join the Ojai Music Festival for its 75th anniversary on Sunday, September 19th, at the beloved Libbey Bowl. Led by Composer and Conductor John Adams as Music Director, this year’s festival is future forward with works by innovative composers Carlos Simon and Gabriela Ortiz – performed by adventurous music makers Rhiannon Giddens and Víkingur Ólafsson with a return to Ojai by the LA Phil New Music Group and the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.

Please note: Winners will receive KUSC Ojai Music Festival Day Passes for concerts on Sunday, September 19 at 11 am and 5:30 pm. Winners must show proof of vaccination at the gate or when picking up tickets at will call.

Check out the schedule and learn more at ojaifestival.org.

