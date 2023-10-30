California Dreamin’
Nov. 16-18, 2023 at 8 p.m.
Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

November’s Classical KUSC Partner Show is… Pacific Symphony presents, California Dreamin’

Pacific Symphony welcomes Van Cliburn Competition gold medalist Vadym Kholodenko to perform Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 4. Led by guest conductor Ludovic Morlot, the concert is part of the California Festival: A Celebration of New Music and also includes Debussy’s La Mer and music by Adam Schoenberg and Gabriella Smith.

