

The new ICA LA | All photos by Susie Goodman

DTLA has a new museum – the Santa Monica Museum of Art has relocated and rebranded. Now called “The Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles”, the museum has opened its doors in a 12,700 square-foot space near 7th and Alameda in Downtown’s Arts District.



The museum has an interactive area for family activities

Three artists were selected for museum-opening exhibitions. Martín Ramírez: His Life in Pictures, Another Interpretation is part of Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA and is on view through the end of the year. Ramirez (1895-1963) was a self-taught artist who used the materials at hand during his stays at state psychiatric hospitals.



Martín Ramírez’s “Untitled (Landscape with Seven Figures),” no date

Also on view through the end of the year is an immersive installation by Abigail DeVille (b.1981) inspired by LA’s complex history with both racial and economic disparity. Seeing No Space Hidden (Shelter) in ICA LA’s “Project Room” is like entering another world.





Abigail DeVille’s installation “Seeing No Space Hidden (Shelter)”

And artist Sarah Cain (b.1979) created a large-scale, joyous, temporary painting on the outside of the building.



Artist Sarah Cain created this mural called “Now I’m Going to Tell Your Everything” for ICA LA’s courtyard

