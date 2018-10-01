

If you resolved to get to know LA’s artistic community better this year, KUSC’s Out & About can help. Here are a few suggestions for exhibits and events to check out:

The California African American Museum is a state museum that explores the art, history, and culture of African Americans with an emphasis on California and the West. CAAM is located in Exposition Park and admission is free. Current exhibitions include Circles and Circuits 1: History and Art of the Chinese Caribbean Diaspora (now to February 25), Lezley Saar: Salon des Refusés (now to February and 18), and We Wanted a Revolution: Black Radical Women, 1965-85 (now to January 14).

The Broad Stage’s 2018 Celebrity Opera Series pairs tenor Jonas Kaufman with pianist Helmut Deutsch on January 15 at 7:30PM.



Tenor Jonas Kaufman | Photo by Gregor Hohenberg/Sony Classical

The Center Theater Group will present three plays by Pulitzer Prize-winner Quiara Algeria Hyde at theaters across the city. Quite an adventure.

“Elliot, A Soldier’s Fugue”

Kirk Douglas Theatre, January 27 – February 25

“Water by the Spoonful”

Mark Taper Forum, January 31 – March 11

“The Happiest Song Plays Last”

The Latino Theatre Company will present the last of the trilogy at the Los Angeles Theatre Center, February 17 – March 19.

Playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes | Photo by Emma Pratte

LA-based Lula Washington Dance Theatre is at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts January 11-13, with three different programs of dance that celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Piano Spheres’s 24th Season of presenting the best of contemporary piano music continues on February 6th with pianist Susan Svrcek at Colburn’s Zipper Concert Hall, 8PM.

Leave a Comment