Head to the Wallis to catch “Blues In The Night” | Photo by Lawrence K. Ho

Blues In The Night | Wallis Theatre | April 27-May 20

Sheldon Epps has conceived and is directing a wonderful cabaret event at The Wallis in the Lovelace Studio Theater. He is revisiting his original production of hot and touchy songs from the 80’s that was Off Broadway and in London. Featuring Yvette Cason, Bryce Charles and Paulette Ivory. Epps says “ I know they will blow the roof off the Wallis with their passion and energy combined with the power of the Blues”.

David Hockney: 82 Portraits and 1 Still-Life | LACMA | Now through July 29

Recent portraits vibrant and full of life were executed between 2013-2016 in his Los Angeles studio. It shows his connection to the art world and people who have recently crossed his path. All of the portraits are considered a single body of work as all were posed in the same chair and each took 3 days to paint. David Hockney: 82 Portraits and 1 Still-life is organized by the Royal Academy of Arts in London in collaboration with LACMA.

States/United: Mapping Musical America | The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens | June 30, July 28, August 25

MUSE/IQUE’S Outdoor Summer Music Series, entitled States/United: Mapping Musical America continues in a New Venue Partnership with the Huntington. Curated by Artistic Director Rachel Worby. It will be a musical road trip including sounds of Harlem, Jazz, Leonard Bernstein, Rock & Soul, the Midwest & more performed by artists of the day. Performances take place at the Brown Garden Lawn of the Huntington.

Soft Power | Ahmanson Theatre | May 3 – June 10

Play and lyrics by David Henry Hwang. Music and Additional Lyrics by Jeanine Tesori. Choreography by Sam Pinkilton. Directed by Leigh Silverman. A contemporary comedy explodes into a musical fantasia. It is an East meets West political musical with time changes.