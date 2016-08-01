

Here are a few interesting events happening around town in the coming weeks:

Kathleen Battle with the Albert McNeil Jubilee Singers and Joel Martin on piano will perform “Underground Railroad- A Spiritual Journey” at The Soraya on March 29, 8pm. The music is inspired by the journey to freedom along the Underground Railroad, the 19th century network of safe houses that allowed African-Americans to escape from slavery. Angela Bassett joins Kathleen Battle as guest narrator.

Kathleen Battle | Photo by Ken Howard

UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance and The Ace Hotel in association with Pomegranate Arts and INTO present performance artist Taylor Mac in the epic 24 hour performance art concert. In “A 24-Decade History of Popular Music,” Mac takes us on a marathon extravaganza from 1776 to the present. Two performances left: March 22 & 24, 6pm at The Ace Hotel.



Taylor Mac in “A 24-Decade History of Popular Music”

Hear Now, the 8th Annual Festival of New Music by Contemporary Los Angeles Composers spotlights the wealth of musical imagination at work in Los Angeles today and features a range of music from emerging composers to established masters. The festival runs April 26 to 29.

A Noise Within presents “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry through April 8. The play debuted in 1959 and was the first play written by a black woman to be produced on Broadway – it’s just as powerful today as it was in 1959.

Leave a Comment