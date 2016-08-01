The quick answer is “Yes.” The precise parts that all of the musicians play are part of the whole conception of a symphony and a composer is expected to know how to use the colors of the orchestra, individually and in combination.
A composer may write directly on orchestral score paper with its twenty-four or more staves. But it’s quite common for a composer to first make a sketch of the piece to work out themes and their development, harmony, and overall structure, just as an artist might make a sketch of what will be an oil painting. Of course, while the composer sketches, thoughts about the eventual orchestration will surely arise.
Two additional notes: Composers for Broadway will almost always turn the job over to an orchestrator with special expertise in theatrical work. And film composers, even though they could orchestrate a score themselves, frequently employ one or more orchestrators, a reflection of time constraints. The music for a film has to be composed, orchestrated, recorded and added to the movie at the end of the production process.
Alan Chapman, in addition to his weekday morning program, is also the host and producer of two weekend programs: Modern Times and Thornton Center Stage.
After receiving his undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he earned a Ph.D. in music theory from Yale University. He is currently a member of the music theory faculty of the Colburn Conservatory. He was a longtime member of the music faculty at Occidental College and has also been a visiting professor at UCLA and UC Santa Barbara. His analytical work has appeared in the Journal of Music Theory and in The New Orpheus: Essays on Kurt Weill, winner of the Deems Taylor Award for excellence in writing on music.
Well known as a pre-concert lecturer, Alan has been a regular speaker on the L.A. Philharmonic's "Upbeat Live" series since its inception in 1984. He also works closely with the Los Angeles Master Chorale and Pacific Symphony. His lectures have been presented by virtually every major performing organization in southern California. He has been heard globally as programmer and host of the inflight classical channel on Delta Airlines.
Alan is also active as a composer/lyricist. His songs have been performed and recorded by many artists around the world and have been honored by ASCAP, the Johnny Mercer Foundation, and the Manhattan Association of Cabarets. His children's opera Les Moose: The Operatic Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle was commissioned by LA Opera for its 1997-98 season. Alan frequently appears in cabaret evenings with his wife, soprano Karen Benjamin. They made their Carnegie Hall debut in 2000 and performed at Lincoln Center in 2006. Their recent CD, Que Será, Será: The Songs of Livingston and Evans, features the late Ray Evans telling the stories behind such beloved songs as "Mona Lisa" and "Silver Bells."