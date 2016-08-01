With the exception of three early symphonies that Haydn himself named “Morning,” “Noon,” and “Evening,” those names were attached by others, often publishers or concert presenters.
Many of the nicknames are suggested by the music itself. It’s obvious from the very beginning of Symphony No. 103 why it’s called the “Drumroll.” This ticktock rhythm in No. 101 earned it the nickname “The Clock.” Symphony No. 83 is “The Hen” thanks to a theme that sounds like a chicken scratching. And of course, there’s that unexpected moment in Symphony No. 94, the “Surprise Symphony.” There are also nicknames that are prompted by something other than the music. The most famous example would be “The Miracle.”
During one of Haydn’s concerts in London a chandelier fell in the rear of the room and because the crowd had moved forward to get a better look, no one was hurt. Because of this miraculous event Symphony No. 96 is called “The Miracle.”
Only one problem here: When the chandelier fell they were actually playing Symphony No. 102.
Alan Chapman, in addition to his weekday morning program, is also the host and producer of two weekend programs: Modern Times and A Musical Offering.
After receiving his undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he earned a Ph.D. in music theory from Yale University. He is currently a member of the music theory faculty of the Colburn Conservatory. He was a longtime member of the music faculty at Occidental College and has also been a visiting professor at UCLA and UC Santa Barbara. His analytical work has appeared in the Journal of Music Theory and in The New Orpheus: Essays on Kurt Weill, winner of the Deems Taylor Award for excellence in writing on music.
Well known as a pre-concert lecturer, Alan has been a regular speaker on the L.A. Philharmonic's "Upbeat Live" series since its inception in 1984. He also works closely with the Los Angeles Master Chorale and Pacific Symphony. His lectures have been presented by virtually every major performing organization in southern California. He has been heard globally as programmer and host of the inflight classical channel on Delta Airlines.
Alan is also active as a composer/lyricist. His songs have been performed and recorded by many artists around the world and have been honored by ASCAP, the Johnny Mercer Foundation, and the Manhattan Association of Cabarets. His children's opera Les Moose: The Operatic Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle was commissioned by LA Opera for its 1997-98 season. Alan frequently appears in cabaret evenings with his wife, soprano Karen Benjamin. They made their Carnegie Hall debut in 2000 and performed at Lincoln Center in 2006. Their recent CD, Que Será, Será: The Songs of Livingston and Evans, features the late Ray Evans telling the stories behind such beloved songs as "Mona Lisa" and "Silver Bells."