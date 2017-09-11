In many cases, the choice of key has to do with technical matters: the range of certain instruments and voices, how their sound might differ from key to key. For example, you’ll find a lot of 18th century symphonies in the key of D. That key increases the use of open strings, that is, notes where you don’t have to put a finger down, and that creates an overall brighter sound.
Composers may also have personal affinities for certain keys. For Beethoven, E-flat major was the heroic key, the key of his Eroica symphony and the Emperor Concerto. Beethoven also had a thing for C minor, the key of the Pathetique sonata, the Third Piano Concerto and the Fifth Symphony.
And sometimes a key is chosen to make a connection to an earlier piece by a different composer. For example, in 1902 Alexander Glazunov composed his Seventh Symphony, which he named “Pastoral.” Ninety-four years earlier Beethoven composed his Sixth Symphony, also called the “Pastoral.” Beethoven’s symphony is in F major. What key do you think Glazunov chose? Yes, F major.
That’s today’s Chapman Challenge. Is there a question you’d like to have answered in 60 seconds? Send it to us at [email protected]
Alan Chapman, in addition to his weekday morning program, is also the host and producer of two weekend programs: Modern Times and Thornton Center Stage.
After receiving his undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he earned a Ph.D. in music theory from Yale University. He is currently a member of the music theory faculty of the Colburn Conservatory. He was a longtime member of the music faculty at Occidental College and has also been a visiting professor at UCLA and UC Santa Barbara. His analytical work has appeared in the Journal of Music Theory and in The New Orpheus: Essays on Kurt Weill, winner of the Deems Taylor Award for excellence in writing on music.
Well known as a pre-concert lecturer, Alan has been a regular speaker on the L.A. Philharmonic's "Upbeat Live" series since its inception in 1984. He also works closely with the Los Angeles Master Chorale and Pacific Symphony. His lectures have been presented by virtually every major performing organization in southern California. He has been heard globally as programmer and host of the inflight classical channel on Delta Airlines.
Alan is also active as a composer/lyricist. His songs have been performed and recorded by many artists around the world and have been honored by ASCAP, the Johnny Mercer Foundation, and the Manhattan Association of Cabarets. His children's opera Les Moose: The Operatic Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle was commissioned by LA Opera for its 1997-98 season. Alan frequently appears in cabaret evenings with his wife, soprano Karen Benjamin. They made their Carnegie Hall debut in 2000 and performed at Lincoln Center in 2006. Their recent CD, Que Será, Será: The Songs of Livingston and Evans, features the late Ray Evans telling the stories behind such beloved songs as "Mona Lisa" and "Silver Bells."