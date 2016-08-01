When you see the name of a piece by Mozart, it’s usually followed by the letter K and a number. Those numbers were attached in the nineteenth century by Ludwig von Köchel. He was a Viennese botanist and mineralogist who did something that others had attempted, but none had pulled off. He created a catalog of Mozart’s compositions. Köchel took all the works he knew of that could be attributed to Mozart and placed them in what he believed to be their chronological order.
K. 1 is a little minuet Mozart played for his father, who wrote it down. Mozart was just a little shy of six years old. And the last piece in the catalog, K. 626, is the requiem Mozart left unfinished.
Through the years there have been revised editions of the catalog. Many new works have come to light since Köchel’s time and some that he thought were authentic have turned out not to be.
Nevertheless, Köchel created the first rigorously scholarly catalog ever, and it became a model for cataloging the works of many great composers.
Alan Chapman, in addition to his weekday morning program, is also the host and producer of two weekend programs: Modern Times and Thornton Center Stage.
After receiving his undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he earned a Ph.D. in music theory from Yale University. He is currently a member of the music theory faculty of the Colburn Conservatory. He was a longtime member of the music faculty at Occidental College and has also been a visiting professor at UCLA and UC Santa Barbara. His analytical work has appeared in the Journal of Music Theory and in The New Orpheus: Essays on Kurt Weill, winner of the Deems Taylor Award for excellence in writing on music.
Well known as a pre-concert lecturer, Alan has been a regular speaker on the L.A. Philharmonic's "Upbeat Live" series since its inception in 1984. He also works closely with the Los Angeles Master Chorale and Pacific Symphony. His lectures have been presented by virtually every major performing organization in southern California. He has been heard globally as programmer and host of the inflight classical channel on Delta Airlines.
Alan is also active as a composer/lyricist. His songs have been performed and recorded by many artists around the world and have been honored by ASCAP, the Johnny Mercer Foundation, and the Manhattan Association of Cabarets. His children's opera Les Moose: The Operatic Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle was commissioned by LA Opera for its 1997-98 season. Alan frequently appears in cabaret evenings with his wife, soprano Karen Benjamin. They made their Carnegie Hall debut in 2000 and performed at Lincoln Center in 2006. Their recent CD, Que Será, Será: The Songs of Livingston and Evans, features the late Ray Evans telling the stories behind such beloved songs as "Mona Lisa" and "Silver Bells."