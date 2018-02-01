First of all, the waltz was born in Vienna at the end of the eighteenth century, descended from a number of earlier dances like the Austrian Ländler, which is also in three-quarter time.
A big promotional event for the Viennese waltz took place in 1815 when the Congress of Vienna brought statesmen and aristocrats from across Europe to the city and festive social events featured the dance.
Eventually, the waltz would decline in France and England, but not in Vienna, where people flocked to the dance halls. Among the largest of them was the Apollo, which opened in 1808 and could accommodate 6000 dancers.
And, of course, nineteenth-century Vienna was home to some brilliant waltz composers: Joseph Lanner and his friendly rival Johann Strauss, Sr., father of three composers including the waltz king, Johann, Jr. When a 21-year-old Chopin visited Vienna he said that “Lanner, Strauss, and their waltzes obscure everything.”
Alan Chapman, in addition to his weekday morning program, is also the host and producer of two weekend programs: Modern Times and Thornton Center Stage.
After receiving his undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he earned a Ph.D. in music theory from Yale University. He is currently a member of the music theory faculty of the Colburn Conservatory. He was a longtime member of the music faculty at Occidental College and has also been a visiting professor at UCLA and UC Santa Barbara. His analytical work has appeared in the Journal of Music Theory and in The New Orpheus: Essays on Kurt Weill, winner of the Deems Taylor Award for excellence in writing on music.
Well known as a pre-concert lecturer, Alan has been a regular speaker on the L.A. Philharmonic's "Upbeat Live" series since its inception in 1984. He also works closely with the Los Angeles Master Chorale and Pacific Symphony. His lectures have been presented by virtually every major performing organization in southern California. He has been heard globally as programmer and host of the inflight classical channel on Delta Airlines.
Alan is also active as a composer/lyricist. His songs have been performed and recorded by many artists around the world and have been honored by ASCAP, the Johnny Mercer Foundation, and the Manhattan Association of Cabarets. His children's opera Les Moose: The Operatic Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle was commissioned by LA Opera for its 1997-98 season. Alan frequently appears in cabaret evenings with his wife, soprano Karen Benjamin. They made their Carnegie Hall debut in 2000 and performed at Lincoln Center in 2006. Their recent CD, Que Será, Será: The Songs of Livingston and Evans, features the late Ray Evans telling the stories behind such beloved songs as "Mona Lisa" and "Silver Bells."