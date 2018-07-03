“Bingo Hall” at The Autry | Photo by the Autry Museum of the American West

Hit play below to listen to our extended KUSC Out and About feature with Dillon Chitto.

A new play about a teenaged bingo caller at a crossroads opens March 9th at The Autry. Edward is the center of his Pueblo’s bimonthly bingo game, but when college acceptance letters start to arrive, he has a decision to make: stay in his community, or venture out into the world. Bingo Hall is the latest from the museum’s Native Voices program. Playwright Dillon Chitto stopped by the KUSC studios for a chat with Out & About’s Kelsey McConnell.

Dillon Chitto at the KUSC Studios

