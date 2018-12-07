

The 2018 classical season at the Hollywood Bowl kicked off in fine fashion this week when Gustavo Dudamel conducted the LA Phil in a program of music by Mr. Classical Music himself, Leonard Bernstein. Dudamel’s summer residency continues this weekend when he leads a concert performance of Verdi’s great Shakespearean opera Otello. In a conversation backstage at the Hollywood Bowl, Dudamel told me about the time he accidentally broke one of Bernstein’s batons, how he’s looking forward to making his Metropolitan Opera debut later this year (conducting Otello), and the ongoing impact in his life of his late mentor, the founder of El Sistema Maestro José Antonio Abreu.

Hit play below to listen to our bonus Out and About interview with Gustavo Dudamel discussing Otello and more.





Classical KUSC’s concert broadcasts of the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl begin Sunday evening, July 22nd at 7PM and continue for 10 weeks, part of a new series on KUSC’s SoCal Sunday Night. For the complete listings, visit KUSC’s SoCal Sunday Night page.