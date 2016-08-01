

East West Players is currently presenting the Los Angeles premiere of the Broadway musical Allegiance, starring George Takei. Allegiance is inspired by Takei’s own childhood experiences in a Japanese internment camp during the Second World War. The production is directed by Snehal Desai, who’s also East West Players’ Producing Artistic Director. He visited KUSC to talk with Alan Chapman about Allegiance.

KUSC Out and About feature



https://www.kusc.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/OUT-AND-ABOUT-3-19-18-ALLEGIANCE-FOR-WEB.mp3





East West Players’ production of the musical Allegiance runs through April 1 at the Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo. Tickets and information at allegiancemusical.com. Learn more about East West Players at eastwestplayers.org.

