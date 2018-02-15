

All Photos by Susie Goodman

For its 26th year, FIDM Museum is showing off stunning movie costumes at the “Art of Motion Picture Costume Design” exhibition. On view through April 7th, you’ll see examples from this year’s five costume design Oscar nominees: Beauty and the Beast, The Darkest Hour, Phantom Thread, The Shape of Water, and Victoria and Abdul.

FIDM spokesman Nick Verreos says costume design plays an integral role in all five films, whether it’s shifting from black to purple to show Queen Victoria loosening up, faithfully re-creating Winston Churchill’s wardrobe, or designing period-appropriate costumes that could stand a drenching.



FIDM spokesman Nick Verreos

“This is why costume designers are so great,” says Verreos, “because they give you little subtle hints that help tell the story.”

Work from the Oscar nominees are joined by costumes from more of the year’s remarkable films like Wonder Woman and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Listen as Verreos and I walk through the exhibit and get the inside scoop on the year’s Oscar-worthy looks.

Click below to listen, or listen via the KUSC Out and About: Bonus Podcast while you walk through the exhibit to feel like you have your own private tour.

https://www.kusc.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/FIDM-Nick-Verreos-Edited.mp3





Preview some of the incredible costumes from the exhibit below:



Designer Mark Bridges



Costumes from “Phantom Thread” | Costume Designer: Mark Bridges



Designer Luis Sequeira



Costumes from “The Shape of Water” | Costume Designer: Luis Sequeira



Costumes from “Beauty and the Beast” | Costume Designer: Jacqueline Durran



Costumes from “Darkest Hour” | Costume Designer: Jacqueline Durran



Costumes from “Victoria and Abdul” | Costume Designer: Consolata Boyle



Costumes from “Battle of the Sexes” | Costume Designer: Mary Zophres



Costumes from “l, Tonya” | Costume Designer: Jennifer Johnson



Costumes from “Wonder Woman” | Costume Designer: Lindy Hemming



Costumes from “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” | Costume Designer: Michael Kaplan

This exhibition is free and is open until April 7, 2018. FIDM Museum & Galleries is located at 919 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90015. Learn more.

Leave a Comment