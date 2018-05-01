The Herb Alpert Foundation and California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) announced the five arts recipients who were each given unrestricted $75,000. They are exceptional mid-career artists and risk-takers who use their talent and vision to explore social justices within and beyond their fields. In the 24 years of these awards, Herb Alpert has awarded 120 artists. Check out snapshots from this year’s awards below.

L-R Robert O’Hara (Theatre), Courtney Bryan (Music), Michael Rakowitz (Visual Arts), Lani Hall Alpert, Herb Alpert, Okwui Okpokwasili (Dance) and Arthur Jafa (Film/Video) | All photos by Susie Goodman

Herb Alpert

George Lewis and Courtney Bryan. George is a composer and past award winner for Music in 1999. He was a judge in the Music category this year. Courtney is this years winner in Music.

Irene Borger, Director of the Herb Alpert Award in the Arts. Irene said “At this fraught moment it’s a powerful antidote to honor and support this year’s winners who are alert to the world, rigorous in their reach, and fiercely engaged with that which is undepicted, unheard, misnamed, unspoken, buried, and marginalized.”

Ravi Rajan, President of CalArts. Ravi said “It’s great to be in Los Angeles, a city about culture.”

Steven D. Lavine, President Emeritus of California Institute of the Arts & Founding Director Thomas Mann House Los Angeles

Panelists for Dance included Kristy Edmunds and Yoko Shioya

Congratulations to this year’s Herb Alpert Award winners!