

Welcome to a new series from Classical KUSC: Music for Moving Pictures. Your host, Tim Greiving, will sit down with the composers who write for films and peel apart the musical craft and psychology and storytelling skills that go into what they do—and illustrate it with lots of great music. I hope you join us, as we study the modern court composers of Hollywood. Our series kicks off with an interview with Composer James Newton Howard and his work on Red Sparrow.

Music for Moving Pictures is a part of KUSC Out and About. To learn more, check out the Out and About Blog and Out and About Podcast.

Leave a Comment