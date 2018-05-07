This Saturday marks the Gala concert for iPalpiti Festival of International Laureates at Walt Disney Concert Hall. For over 21 years the festival has been a labor of love for its founders Eduard and Laura Schmieder, bringing together emerging musical talent from around the world.

Both are accomplished musicians with a life time committed to the belief that music has the power to open hearts and heal souls, and to summon the better angels of our nature. John Van Driel spoke with Eduard and Laura about I Palpiti and the power of music.

Hit play below to listen to our Out and About interview featuring iPalpiti’s Eduard and Laura Schmieder.



