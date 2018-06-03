Rory Hohenstein and Christine Rocas in Joffrey Ballet’s “Romeo & Juliet” | Photo by Cheryl Mann

The Joffrey Ballet used to spend part of every season in Los Angeles. Now the company is based in Chicago, but they’re back in town for not one, but two productions at The Music Center. Their Romeo & Juliet opens Friday, March 9th and sets the doomed lovers in Mussolini-era Italy. And starting Saturday, March 10th, the company is on stage with LA Opera dancing the choreography of world-renown John Neumeier in Gluck’s Orpheus and Eurydice. I spoke with Joffrey Artistic Director Ashley Wheater about what’s unique about both productions and the demands on modern dancers.

Hit play below to listen to our KUSC Out and About Podcast Extra with Joffrey Baller’s Artistic Director Ashley Wheater.

https://www.kusc.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Joffrey-Ballet-for-blog.mp3





