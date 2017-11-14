

Hit play below to listen to our extended KUSC Out and About interview with Jim Abele discussing King Charles III.

https://www.kusc.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Jim-Abele-EDIT-long-version.mp3





King Charles III, running now through December 3rd at Pasadena Playhouse, opens at the funeral for Queen Elizabeth. Charles, who’s been waiting decades for his chance to rule, is finally King… but he’s about to be tested. A piece of legislation curtailing press freedoms crosses his desk, and even though he’s been plagued by the press his whole life – and is supposed to be an apolitical figurehead – he doesn’t want to put his name on the bill. He decides to take a stand, but the country, his family (Camilla, William, Kate, and Harry are all there) and his rule pay the price.

Jim Abele takes on the role of King Charles III

Described as a “future history play,” King Charles III is written in iambic pentameter, but don’t let that scare you – it just makes the lines a bit more lyrical as the characters explore very modern issues and test the future of the British monarchy.

Mike Bartlett wrote King Charles III (which won the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Play) and Michael Michetti directs the Playhouse production. Jim Abele plays the title character, but instead of creating an impersonation of the Charles we’ve seen splashed across tabloids, his portrayal is a more nuanced and often surprising behind-the-scenes look at a man at a crossroads.

Abele stopped by the KUSC studios to talk about the unique challenges and opportunities of King Charles III. Listen to the conversation by hitting play on the audio player at top of this blog post.

Leave a Comment