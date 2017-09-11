LA Phil Music Director and Conductor, Gustavo Dudamel | Photos by Gail Eichenthal

Though it is only a youthful 98, the LA Phil unveiled plans for its 100th birthday Thursday afternoon at Walt Disney Concert Hall, and with great fanfare. Two great fanfares, in fact: the world premiere of an Andrew Norman work for solo trumpet, played by the orchestra’s superhuman Principal Trumpet Thomas Hooten, and a fanfare written for the orchestra by Witold Lutoslawski.



For years the LA Phil has been rocking the orchestral world by championing contemporary music on its subscription concerts, especially since the advent of Disney Hall. But the 2018-2019 season offers an explosion of new music: 50 commissions by a distinguished and diverse group of composers, including Steve Reich, Thomas Adès, Julia Adolphe, Billy Childs, Unsuk Chin, Adolphus Hailstork, and Ashley Fure. And the Green Umbrella series will be all world premiere commissions during the 2018-19 season. How to pay for all this? A $500 million centennial campaign is three-fifths completed. By the time it’s over, the orchestra hopes to have EVERY chair endowed. (Surprisingly given these huge ambitions, no announcement yet of Deborah Borda’s successor as President and CEO.)



Gustavo Dudamel will conduct a generous 14 weeks of concerts. Beloved former Music Directors Zubin Mehta and Esa-Pekka Salonen will spend quality time here as well. And we’ll see a family reunion of sorts with two former staff conductors with whom the orchestra has not remained as close: former principal guest conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and former music director André Previn. Previn will write a new piece for the fall of 2019. Perhaps most significantly, the orchestra is deepening its commitment to social activism. The Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles (YOLA) programs will double in size in the next several years, an initiative to be jump-started by a new permanent home for YOLA in Inglewood, designed by Frank Gehry. A new Residential Fellows program will focus on the training and career-building of young musicians of color. The goal: to ensure orchestras of the future look like all the communities of Los Angeles. Bravo LA Phil, and many, many more!

Leave a Comment