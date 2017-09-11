LA Phil Music Director and Conductor, Gustavo Dudamel | Photos by Gail Eichenthal

Though it is only a youthful 98, the LA Phil unveiled plans for its 100th birthday Thursday afternoon at Walt Disney Concert Hall, and with great fanfare. Two great fanfares, in fact: the world premiere of an Andrew Norman work for solo trumpet, played by the orchestra’s superhuman Principal Trumpet Thomas Hooten, and a fanfare written for the orchestra by Witold Lutoslawski.


For years the LA Phil has been rocking the orchestral world by championing contemporary music on its subscription concerts, especially since the advent of Disney Hall. But the 2018-2019 season offers an explosion of new music: 50 commissions by a distinguished and diverse group of composers, including Steve Reich, Thomas Adès, Julia Adolphe, Billy Childs, Unsuk Chin, Adolphus Hailstork, and Ashley Fure. And the Green Umbrella series will be all world premiere commissions during the 2018-19 season. How to pay for all this? A $500 million centennial campaign is three-fifths completed. By the time it’s over, the orchestra hopes to have EVERY chair endowed. (Surprisingly given these huge ambitions, no announcement yet of Deborah Borda’s successor as President and CEO.)


Gustavo Dudamel will conduct a generous 14 weeks of concerts. Beloved former Music Directors Zubin Mehta and Esa-Pekka Salonen will spend quality time here as well. And we’ll see a family reunion of sorts with two former staff conductors with whom the orchestra has not remained as close: former principal guest conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and former music director André Previn. Previn will write a new piece for the fall of 2019.   Perhaps most significantly, the orchestra is deepening its commitment to social activism. The Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles (YOLA) programs will double in size in the next several years, an initiative to be jump-started by a new permanent home for YOLA in Inglewood, designed by Frank Gehry. A new Residential Fellows program will focus on the training and career-building of young musicians of color. The goal: to ensure orchestras of the future look like all the communities of Los Angeles. Bravo LA Phil, and many, many more!

Gail

Gail Eichenthal

Gail Eichenthal is Chief Engagement Officer and part of the senior management team for the USC Radio Group, which includes KUSC Los Angeles and KDFC San Francisco. She oversees community engagement, live concert broadcasts, and contributes to KUSC’s arts magazine program, Arts Alive, which she created in 2006. As an on-air host, she’s heard Sundays 4-6pm on KUSC.

A graduate of UCLA in music and English, Gail began her association with KUSC as Abram Chasins Intern in 1976, joining the staff the following year as a programming assistant, on-air host, and documentary producer. She began her 20-year association with the LA Philharmonic in 1978, becoming the first woman to host the national radio broadcasts of a major American orchestra. She also served as the on-air co-host along with Gene Parrish for LA Opera’s inaugural production, Otello, on Oct 7, 1986.

From 1994-2005, Gail expanded her career into broadcast news and was a staff reporter and news anchor at KNX-AM, the CBS news station in Los Angeles. At KNX, she picked up 13 Golden Mikes, the Bill Stout Enterprise Award, Associated Press awards, and other regional and national honors.

As a print journalist, Gail has written for the LA Times Calendar, LA Times Sunday Magazine, and Symphony Magazine. She’s also a regular contributor to the KUSC Arts Alive blog.

Gail is a proud member of the USC Thornton Board of Councilors and a director of the Colburn Foundation.