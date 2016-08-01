Hit play below to listen to our KUSC Out and About feature with Gustavo Dudamel discussing Friday’s live broadcast.

https://www.kusc.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/OA-LAPO-Live-Jan-22.mp3





Hope you don’t have plans for Friday night. Classical KUSC is inviting you to a birthday bash, live on the air!

Gustavo Dudamel turns 37 on Friday, and like any self-respecting maestro, he’s celebrating by conducting a concert! It’s a wonderfully colorful and varied program, and KUSC will bring it to you live, starting Friday night at 8. You’ll hear a world premiere: Threshold for Solo Timpani, and about a zillion other percussion instruments composed and performed by Joseph Pereira, the LA Phil’s principal timpanist. Also, the First Symphony of Brahms. Dudamel says this is kinda like trying a new dish at your favorite restaurant but starting the meal with tomato soup.

Gustavo Dudamel conducts the LA Philharmonic in a musical feast of Stravinsky, Brahms, and new music of Joseph Pereira with some Dudamel birthday treats thrown in as well. Join Alan Chapman and Brian Lauritzen for the live broadcast on Classical KUSC Friday night January 26 at 8 o’clock. Find out more here.

