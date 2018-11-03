

Hit play below to listen to our KUSC Out and About feature with the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet.

https://www.kusc.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/2018-3-08-OA-LAGQ-.mp3





This home-grown group has been called one the world’s great string quartets, even though none of them holds a bow. William Kanengiser is one of the founding members of the Grammy-winning Los Angeles Guitar Quartet. He recently stopped by the KUSC studios to talk to Jim Svejda about a new piece written just for the LAGQ by one of their guitar heroes (look for it on a new album from the group to be released next year).

Leave a Comment