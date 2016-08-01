Photos by Lucas Museum of Narrative Art

Hit play below to listen to our extended KUSC Out and About interview with KUSC’s Sheila Tepper and The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art’s Don Bacigalupi.



https://www.kusc.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/2018-4-30-OA-EXTENDED-Don-Bacigalupi.mp3





Ground has officially broken on Exposition Park’s newest addition. The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is, as legendary filmmaker George Lucas has said, not just an art museum, but an anthropological museum. We asked the museum’s founding president, Don Bacigalupi, what that means and why the museum is coming to LA.



Learn more about The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art at lucasmuseum.org.