

Designer Mark Bridges | Photos by Susie Goodman

Hit play below to listen to our bonus web only KUSC Out and About interview with Oscar-winning costume designer Mark Bridges.

https://www.kusc.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/FIDM-Mark-Bridges.mp3





At the Oscar’s ceremony last Sunday, Mark Bridges was the big winner twice. He took home an Academy Award for Best Costume Design AND the jet ski ceremony host Jimmy Kimmel promised for shortest acceptance speech (Bridges’ speech timed in at just 36 seconds). It was Bridges’ work on The Phantom Thread that won him gold. The movie from writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson is about an obsessive fashion design and his relationship with the waitress who becomes his muse. KUSC contributor Sheila Tepper talked to Bridges at the FIDM Museum, which currently has costumes from The Phantom Thread (alongside other Oscar-nominated and otherwise notable designs from the past year of films) on display.



Oscar-winning Costumes from “The Phantom Thread” | Costume Designer: Mark Bridges

Read our story on the full exhibition – including a behind-the-scenes tour – here.

Leave a Comment